Join the Race for Every Child next month

Children’s National Hospital will host the annual Race for Every Child on Saturday, October 21 at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., and virtually.

Funds raised from the 5K and Kids Dash benefit Children’s National patients and families. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Children’s National relies on donations to make world-class care and research possible. The event has raised more than $11.4 million since 2013.

Sam, who had heart surgery as a baby at the hospital, now plans to run the 5K for the 11th year. His parents, Taryn and Eric, are co-chairs of the Race. “We wanted to do everything we could to help this amazing hospital who helped us,” Taryn says.

