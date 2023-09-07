Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (August 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive single-family homes sold last month (August 2023).
Most expensive single-family homes sold
- 4A N Ridgeview Rd — Dover Crystal — $3,608,356 (5 beds | 6.5 baths | 6,404 sq. ft.)
- 3133 N Piedmont St — Bellevue Forest — $2,850,000 (5 beds | 8 baths | 9,004 sq. ft.)
- 135 N Edgewood St — Lyon Park — $2,800,000 (5 beds | 7 baths | 5,544 sq. ft.)
- 4101 N Richmond St — Old Glebe — $2,725,000 (5 beds | 5.5 baths | 6,279 sq. ft.)
- 5407 36th St N — Williamsburg — $2,695,000 (7 beds | 7.5 baths | 6,580 sq. ft.)
Least expensive single-family homes sold*
- 2714 S Troy St — Long Branch Creek — $683,000 (3 beds | 2 baths | 1,653 sq. ft.)
- 3519 17th St S — Douglas Park — $685,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 990 sq. ft.)
- 1955 S Kenmore St — Green Valley — $690,000 (4 beds | 2 baths | 1,864 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
We are so excited to welcome therapist Stacey Cali, LPC-R to our team. As a Resident Counselor, Stacey works under the direct supervision of Sarah Moore, LPC.
Stacey provides online counseling for: Relationships, Women’s Issues, Anxiety, Depression, Addiction and Dual Diagnosis.
As a therapist who works with adults, teens, couples, and families, Stacey says, “I tailor therapy to meet client(s) where they are. You are the expert of your life, I am just here to guide you towards transformation and healing.” You’ll learn about top therapies, backed by research, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) (works for just about everyone), Motivational Interviewing (great for behavior change/addiction), the Gottman Method (for couples), and others.
Stacey adds, “Therapy can be a powerful tool that works to combat the many hardships that life may bring. My goal is to provide unbiased feedback, support, and assistance through reflection and change. You will find my sessions are filled with empowerment, compassion, goal setting, and a metaphorical shovel to dig deep to find the root of your difficulties.”
The 14th annual celebration of all things Washington, DC will bring live performances, vendors, contests, and local artists to Franklin Park in Downtown Washington, DC.
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 10AM – 5PM
Location: Franklin Park | 1332 I Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
📅❤️ Love is in the air this Friday, September 15th! Join us for a thrilling night of Speed Dating from 6 PM to 9 PM. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet new people, make connections, and who knows, maybe even
Maximizing Your Social Security
Is Social Security income part of your overall retirement plan?
If the answer is ‘Yes,’ join Financial Advisor Momodou Bojang at ACFCU’s free webinar on September 14 at 5:30pm to learn essential insights on what you need to know to