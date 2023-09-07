NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

Arlington — along with D.C., Alexandria, Fairfax County and other neighboring jurisdictions — is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Amid temperatures in the mid-90s and several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to the west, the National Weather Service issued the watch around 1:15 p.m. It is in effect until 9 p.m. and includes much of eastern Pennsylvania and portions of New York State.

Forecasters say that scattered strong storms are likely later today in the immediate D.C. area.

“Scattered to numerous severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service said. “Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Isolated instances of considerable wind damage from severe thunderstorms are possible. Isolated instances of large hail are possible as well.”

After the line of storms passes things should quiet down for the rest of the night, but another round of severe weather is expected Friday, forecasters say.