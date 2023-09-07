Under construction Centurion Lounge at DCA shows new signs of progress

It appears work is coming together for a new Centurion Lounge in Reagan National Airport.

Boards concealing construction activity are up, advertising the lounge from American Express coming to the airport’s “National Hall” in Terminal B, after passengers clear security.

Meanwhile, Compass USA, the food service provider associated with the lounge, has applied for a liquor license, per a Virginia ABC notice posted to the boards. The company placed its first legal notice advertisement about a month ago, it says.

This marks a step forward for the lounge — the first non-airline lounge at DCA — which was initially expected to touch down in late 2022. Last month, CNN reported the lounge is now expected to open “later this year.”

The new Centurion Lounge at DCA will span more than 11,500-square-feet and boast “floor to ceiling windows, airfield views and one-of-a-kind design elements inspired by the city’s history,” per a 2021 American Express press release.

“The Centurion Lounge will feature signature amenities such as a complimentary custom bar1 and food menu, premium restrooms and shower suites, access to high-speed Wi-Fi, noise-buffering workspaces, and more,” the release said.

The release notes that the project follows on the heels of Project Journey, a $1 billion capital improvement project to add new security checkpoints and a 14-gate commuter concourse replacing the notorious Gate 35X.

Neither American Express nor Compass USA returned requests for comment.

Some 13 U.S. airports currently have a Centurion Lounge — including those in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami and Charlotte — according to a map on its website.