UPDATED: Flood and Severe Thunderstorm watches issued for Arlington

Update at 4:30 p.m. — Arlington is now also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the area through 11PM this evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Be sure to seek shelter as numerous storms are ongoing across the area. #DCwx #VAwx #MDwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/SSicDxldck — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 9, 2023

Earlier: As storms move in, Arlington is now under a Flood Watch until midnight tonight.

The watch was issued around 2:45 p.m. for the county and much of the D.C. area. Forecasters say several rounds of slow-moving storms may cause flooding in low-lying areas and near creeks and streams.

The Rosslyn Jazz Festival, meanwhile, has been paused while this round of storms moves through.

⚠️ #RosslynJazz Festival is on pause as weather comes through the area. Please take shelter. We will post events updates as they come. https://t.co/2EC8HsNo9B — Rosslyn, Virginia (@RosslynVA) September 9, 2023

More from the National Weather Service: