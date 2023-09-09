UPDATED: Flood and Severe Thunderstorm watches issued for Arlington

Update at 4:30 p.m. — Arlington is now also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the area through 11PM this evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Be sure to seek shelter as numerous storms are ongoing across the area. #DCwx #VAwx #MDwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/SSicDxldck
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 9, 2023
Earlier: As storms move in, Arlington is now under a Flood Watch until midnight tonight.
The watch was issued around 2:45 p.m. for the county and much of the D.C. area. Forecasters say several rounds of slow-moving storms may cause flooding in low-lying areas and near creeks and streams.
The Rosslyn Jazz Festival, meanwhile, has been paused while this round of storms moves through.
⚠️ #RosslynJazz Festival is on pause as weather comes through the area. Please take shelter. We will post events updates as they come. https://t.co/2EC8HsNo9B
— Rosslyn, Virginia (@RosslynVA) September 9, 2023
More from the National Weather Service:
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
243 PM EDT Sat Sep 9 2023…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
* WHERE…Portions of DC, including the following , District of Columbia. Portions of Maryland, including the following areas, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges and Southern Baltimore. Portions of northern Virginia, including the following areas, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax and Northwest Prince William.
* WHEN…Until Midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Several rounds of slow moving showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in an hour may lead to flash flooding, especially in poor drainage and urban areas.
– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A worker fell into a hard-to-access area at a construction site along Columbia Pike this afternoon, prompting a rescue operation. Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Columbia Pike and…
Yesterday’s Severe Thunderstorm Watch resulted in nary a raindrop for Arlington — but Friday evening might be different. Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the county, for D.C.,…
Hundreds gathered last night outside the family home of Cpl. Spencer Collart, who died tragically during a training exercise in Australia, to honor his life.
