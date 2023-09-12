‘Paws on the Pike’ pet fair returns to Arlington later this month

Columbia Pike pet festival “Paws on the Pike” will return this month and unleash a day of pet-centric offerings and activities.
The pet fair, hosted by the Columbia Pike Partnership, is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Penrose Square outdoor plaza, located at 2501 9th Road S.
Attendees can have their pets sit for complimentary pet portraits and participate in a pet costume contest, hosted by the Arlington Animal Hospital in honor of its 85th anniversary. Those interested in portraits must sign up in advance.
There will be a DJ and a “water bar” where pets can sample water. At 2 p.m., Pastor Ashley Goff of Arlington Presbyterian Church will perform a pet blessing.
Pet owners can also connect with local pet service providers and vendors, such as veterinarians, trainers, pet-sitters, boarders, dog walkers and groomers.
For those interested in pet adoption, representatives from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington will be available to inform people about animals in need of homes.
A few weeks later, a Columbia Pike wellness festival showcasing local wellness purveyors will be held in the same location on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.
Photo (1) via Columbia Pike Partnership/Facebook
