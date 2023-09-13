Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of September 11, there are 147 detached homes, 27 townhouses and 1596condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 27 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
3114 1st Street N., 22201 — NOW: $2,595,000 (Reduced $50,000 on 9/6)
-
1508 N. Ohio Street, 22205 — NOW: $1,490,000 (Reduced $59,900 on 9/9)
-
1306 S. Kenmore Circle, 22204 — NOW: $1,349,900 (Reduced $50,000 on 9/9)
-
2200 N. Pollard Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,199,000 (Reduced $51,000 on 9/8)
-
900 N. Madison Street, 22205 — NOW: $1,070,000 (Reduced $110,000 on 9/8)
-
5943 2nd Street S., 22204 — NOW: $755,000 (Reduced $20,000 on 9/8)
-
900 N. Stafford Street #22225, 22203 — NOW: $739,000 (Reduced $36,000 on 9/6)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington Public Schools is kicking off the new school year with a bit of good news related to academic performance. Last school year, students as a whole made gains in…
August is generally a slow month for news, but ARLnow saw the highest readership since the height of the pandemic. The site recorded 1,542,873 pageviews for the month of August,…
Columbia Pike pet festival “Paws on the Pike” will return this month and unleash a day of pet-centric offerings and activities. The pet fair, hosted by the Columbia Pike Partnership, is…
