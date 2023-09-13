Public review of four major redevelopment projects could start up this fall

Arlington County expects to receive a handful of major development applications this month, teeing them up for public engagement down the road.

The four pending projects span Pentagon City and Crystal City to the south and Rosslyn and Courthouse to the north.

Apartment buildings figure into all the proposals, though two developers are mulling a mix of office or hotel uses, too. Of those in the queue, two are straightforward, single-phase apartment projects while two are far-afield, multi-phase redevelopments with details still to iron out.

First up, between Rosslyn and Courthouse, sits the future home of an apartment building by D.C.-based developer the Fortis Cos.

Fortis proposes demolishing the existing National Science Teachers Association headquarters at 1840 Wilson Blvd, and surrounding restaurants, to construct an apartment building with 188 units and about 12,000 square feet of retail space. It purchased the properties at the start of this year for $14 million and filed its application, complete with new renderings, this summer.

Next up, in Crystal City, JBG Smith proposes to build a 7-story tower with 370 apartments and about 3,300 square feet of retail or equivalent space on land dubbed Block W, located at 2451 Crystal Drive.

The site is bounded by Crystal Drive, a National Airport access road, and railroad tracks, and is currently home to a gravel parking lot, an off-ramp from the access road and a small, JBG-owned workout park.

The off-ramp would be removed for construction, as envisioned in the Crystal City Sector Plan, but JBG Smith will be keeping adjacent sand volleyball courts.

Heading to Pentagon City, two developers are taking steps forward on long-standing redevelopment plans.

The first, plans from Brookfield Properties to redevelop the old TSA headquarters at 601 and 701 12th Street S., marks progress after a years-long pause. Brookfield held off on advancing these plans while Arlington County was developing the Pentagon City Sector Plan, approved last year.

Now, Brookfield proposes carving up the land, dubbed 12th Street Landing, into three bays. It is mulling either apartments, condos and an office building, or a apartments and a hotel, per filings with Arlington County.

To keep its options open, it asks Arlington County to approve the overall “density and intensity consistent with the maximum allowed by the [Pentagon City] Sector Plan,” the materials say.

More concrete details would be approved with a later site plan application, the letter to the county said.

Also in Pentagon City, a developer seeks county approval of proposed changes to existing plans to replace Pentagon Centre, the shopping complex that includes a Costco, with residential and commercial buildings.

After receiving initial approvals in 2015, Kimco has built two apartment buildings: the Witmer (710 12th Street S.) and the Milton (1446 S. Grant Street). Then, it updated its plans for the rest of the site, citing a lower demand in office space and a desire to align with the new Pentagon City Sector Plan.

The rest of the site would be developed in two phases. First, Kimco plans to extend S. Grant Street — which currently dead-ends at the southern edge of the retail center — through the site as a double-sided retail street. West of S. Grant Street, existing retail would become one residential and one office tower with ground-floor retail and parking.

Next, the Costco and parking garage on S. Fern Street would become an apartment building, an office tower with a conference center and a mixed-use hotel and apartment building, all with retail at the base.

Costco members need not worry just yet, however, as these plans remain distant. Kimco representatives told some residents earlier this year that the company is still signing 10-year leases, with 5-year extension options, with tenants.