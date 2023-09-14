Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (August 2023)

Donate between 9/14 (Thur) and 9/17 (Sun) to Double Your Contribution to Nathan’s Cancer Slayers 2023, on behalf of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Nathan’s team works in memory of Nathan Fleming, who graduated from Washington-Liberty in 2019 while undergoing chemo and radiation.

Nathan was one of a kind, a great soul, and wise beyond his years. Loving and kind, funny, smart, interesting, easy-going, a little bit goofy and always positive.

Since May 2020, Nathan’s team has raised more than $312,000 to advance innovative childhood cancer research. This year, all the funds we raise will support sarcoma research at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Every dollar makes a big difference. Research to discover new drug treatments would NOT be possible without philanthropic funding. Unbelievably, childhood cancer research receives just 4% of the annual budget from the National Cancer Institute, underscoring the importance of charitable giving.

