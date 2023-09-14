Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (August 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold last month (August 2023).
Most expensive condos sold
- 1781 N Pierce St Unit 2601 — Rosslyn — $3,800,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,564 sq. ft.)
- 1615 N Queen St Unit M502 — Rosslyn — $1,200,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,691 sq. ft.)
- 1418 N Rhodes St Unit 128 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $925,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,832 sq. ft.)
- 1201 N Garfield St Unit 609 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $835,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,487 sq. ft.)
- 1805 Crystal Dr Unit 606S — — $765,000 (3 beds | 2 baths | 1,515 sq. ft.)
Least expensive condos sold*
- 4501 Arlington Blvd Unit 615 — Buckingham — $215,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 533 sq. ft.)
- 1200 N Nash St Unit 508 — Rosslyn — $215,000 (– beds | 1 baths | 485 sq. ft.)
- 4306 N Pershing Dr Unit 3 — Buckingham — $220,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 699 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
Recent Stories
Arlington County Board candidates say they would like more coordination and transparency from the School Board when it comes to annual budgets and long-term plans. The discussion arose last night…
The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) says it avoided a canned goods shortfall with a timely donation from Bloomberg Industry Group. Over Labor Day weekend, the local food bank said…
The long-anticipated Astro Beer Hall will open next week in Shirlington, serving decadent donuts by day and “astronomic” sandwiches and apps late into the night. Ahead of the Tuesday opening,…
Meet the new immigration lawyer at The Law Office of James Montana PLLC!
Donate between 9/14 (Thur) and 9/17 (Sun) to Double Your Contribution to Nathan’s Cancer Slayers 2023, on behalf of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Nathan’s team works in memory of Nathan Fleming, who graduated from Washington-Liberty in 2019 while undergoing chemo and radiation.
Nathan was one of a kind, a great soul, and wise beyond his years. Loving and kind, funny, smart, interesting, easy-going, a little bit goofy and always positive.
Since May 2020, Nathan’s team has raised more than $312,000 to advance innovative childhood cancer research. This year, all the funds we raise will support sarcoma research at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Every dollar makes a big difference. Research to discover new drug treatments would NOT be possible without philanthropic funding. Unbelievably, childhood cancer research receives just 4% of the annual budget from the National Cancer Institute, underscoring the importance of charitable giving.
Are you facing life’s challenges, feeling overwhelmed, or seeking personal growth? Embrace the path to emotional well-being with our expert psychotherapy services!
Why Choose Us?
Our team of compassionate and experienced psychotherapists is here to guide you on your journey to inner peace, self-discovery, and positive change. We provide a safe and supportive environment where you can explore your thoughts and feelings without judgment.
What We Offer:
✔️ Individual Therapy
✔️ Couples Counseling
✔️ Family Therapy
✔️ Anxiety & Stress Management
✔️ Depression Treatment
✔️ Trauma Healing
✔️ Self-Esteem Building
✔️ Life Transitions Support
✔️ And Much More!
Your Free 15-Minute Consultation:
Old World Wine Tasting
Join us Sunday, Sept 17 from 12-3pm for our Old World Wine Tasting!
Cost: $50pp++
Tickets: Purchase @ the door
Whats included:
When you enter we will present you with a wine glass & mini charcuterie cup. You will walk
Sicilian Wine Dinner
Tastes of Sicily
Sicily Wine Dinner with Street Food
Sunday, September 24th
Speaker: Roberto D’Onofrio & Vincenzo Schiano (Impero Wine)
Cost: $130 Pp ++
11 Wines & Seven Courses
Tickets:
We do not have our online ticket platform this time.