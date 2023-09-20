Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of September 18, there are 145 detached homes, 29 townhouses and 157 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 37 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
4765 33rd Street N., 22207 — NOW: $4,445,000 (Reduced $5,000 on 9/15)
5643 6th Street N., 22205 — NOW: $1,975,000 (Reduced $20,000 on 9/15)
1018 19th Street S., 22202 — NOW: $1,949,900 (Reduced $45,000 on 9/15)
3812 N. Richmond Street, 22207 – NOW: $1,390,000 (Reduced $60,000 on 9/14)
1300 Crystal Drive #905S, 22202 – NOW: $825,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 9/16)
3650 S. Glebe Road #465, 22202 – NOW: $639,000 (Reduced $21,000 on 9/15)
- 2301 25th Street S. #4-404, 22206 – NOW: $423,000 (Reduced $12,000 on 9/15)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
