Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (August 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (August 2023).
Most expensive townhouses sold
- 2172 21st Ct N — North Highland — $1,720,000 (3 beds | 4.5 baths | 3,790 sq. ft.)
- 1731 22nd Ct N — North Highland — $1,705,000 (3 beds | 4.5 baths | 2,462 sq. ft.)
- 431 N George Mason Dr — Ballston — $1,325,000 (5 beds | 4.5 baths | 3,223 sq. ft.)
Least expensive townhouses sold*
- 901 S Rolfe St Unit 1 — Penrose — $440,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 1,224 sq. ft.)
- 2701 16th St S Unit 640 — Arlington Village — $455,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 994 sq. ft.)
- 1400 S Barton St Unit 431 — Arlington Village — $465,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 1,086 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
