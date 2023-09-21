Oktoberfest fun for the whole family

Get into the fall spirit at National Landing’s can’t-miss Oktoberfest event on Saturday, September 30!

Featuring a traditional Bavarian Steinholding competition, best-dressed contest, lawn games, clove decor for kids, beer and ciders for adults, and live entertainment, this event has pint-sized fun for everyone.

So, break out your lederhosen and enjoy the fall weather celebrating Oktoberfest in National Landing! on Saturday, September 30th!