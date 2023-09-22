The Nose That Knows: Italian Wine Super Tasting this Sunday!

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@ arrowine. com.

Are you looking for something fun to do on a rainy Sunday? The join the Arrowine team this Sunday, September 24 from 1–4 p.m.at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington) for an Italian Wine Super Tasting!

We will proudly feature 15 top wines and values from Arlington-based Michael R. Downey Portfolio. The winery owners will be there to answer your questions and present their wines. We will also feature the wines of Adami Prosecco, Sulin in the Piemonte, and Di Lenardo of Veneto.

Downey Selections has been importing and distributing wine regionally since 1998, and it all started here in Arlington — with founders Michael and Peg Downey and their children Brennan and Shannon. All of the wines will be on sale during the event. We’ll also have wine available for purchase. The wines being poured are classic examples from Italy’s most prestigious wine regions.

This event is by reservation ONLY. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID — we will be checking. This event will be popular. Please Email us at wine @ arrowine.com and let us know you plan to attend.

Please include the following information:

Name

Email or phone contact information

Number of people in your group

When you expect to arrive: (a) 1-2 p.m., (b) 2-3 p.m., or (c) 3-4 p.m.

We will confirm all reservations by Email.

We look forward to seeing you!

