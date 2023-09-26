Get spooked at the Halloween party of the year

Step inside a cult-classic inspired world at DC Fray’s can’t-miss Halloween party packed with endless references to iconic films and music from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Vibe to retro sounds and live performances, indulge in signature spooky cocktails and food, showcase your artistry at our local maker market, and create FOMO through insta-worthy installations, pop-ups, activations and more.

Better yet, win prizes to take home with your most cult classic-inspired costume. Get $10 off your ticket by taking advantage of early-bird pricing.

Miss this event at your own peril… 👻