ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 27, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 27, 2023.
- 9:30 am: New study sees surge of people living alone in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Revamped, food-centric Crystal City Water Park set to open next week | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Clarendon’s Bar Ivy now open ‘morning, noon and night’ with new breakfast options | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: Ribbon-cutting for completed Westover stormwater vault to be held this weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: APS, teachers and community members say work remains to tackle high suspension rates among certain students | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 11:00 am: Professional Photo Portraits at Mason Square
- 11:30 am: Virtual: Desegregating Northern Virginia’s Libraries
- 11:30 am: Tiny Stage
- 4:30 pm: MoCA on the Move: Art Making Happy Hour — Selfie Painting
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat
- 7:30 pm: Heckler’s Ball- Coordinated Heckling Benefit for Humane Rescue Alliance
🌥️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a peak temperature near 68 degrees on Thursday, accompanied by a gentle northeast wind at 7 mph. During Thursday night, there is a 40% chance of rain, and patchy fog may appear after 4am. The weather remains mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 60 degrees and a northeast wind at 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.”
– Mother Teresa
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
An alleged shooting threat briefly sent students practicing on a school field indoors tonight.
(Updated at 6:35 p.m.) Black and Hispanic students remain more likely to be suspended from Arlington Public Schools than their peers, according to new data. Specifically, Black students make up…
Whether it’s T. Swift tickets, cash money, or a prime parking spot, most DMV-area residents agree that time is actually their most valuable currency. A universal experience of car owners…
A large, $18 million stormwater vault underneath Cardinal Elementary School in the flood-prone Westover neighborhood is now complete. The vault responds to community concerns that arose after significant flooding washed over…
At Generation Hope, we’re dedicated to supporting teen parents in college as they work toward earning their degrees. We are in need of caring child care volunteers for upcoming events on Saturday, October 21st (in Washington, DC), and Saturday, November 4th (in Arlington, VA). Join our growing volunteer community and support us at an event this fall!
At all of our events, we provide free onsite child care for the children of the teen parents we serve, creating a nurturing environment for the kiddos while their parents learn valuable life skills and build community.
If you enjoy working with children and are looking to make an immediate impact in your community, please visit https://www.generationhope.org/volunteer to learn more.
Join us for Arlington’s biggest civil rights & social justice event of the year. The banquet is back in person at the Arlington Campus of George Mason University.
Our keynote speaker this year is Symone Sanders from MSNBC and former Chief of Staff for Vice-President Kamala Harris.
The Master of Ceremonies is Joshua Cole, former state delegate, NAACP President, and local pastor.
Tickets/seating are limited. Purchase your ticket today! Sponsorship opportunities available.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring John F. O’Donnell (Comedy Central)
Live standup comedy starring John F. O’Donnell (Comedy Central)
Friday, October 20
Headliner: John F. O’Donnell
John was a correspondent on the radical comedy news TV show, “Redacted Tonight,” for 5 years. Recently, he released his debut one-hour standup special,
Arlington Metaphysical Chapel Presents METAPHEST, October 14-15, 2023
Workshops on: ~ Meditation ~ Intro to Tarot: The Aces and Major Arcana
~ Ageless Aging ~ Past Life Regression ~ Animal Communication and Healing
~ Psychometry ~ Spiritual Healing ~ Self Soul Love ~ Consciously Clearing Clutter ~ Awareness/Mindfulness/Consciousness.