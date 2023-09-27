How does valet car care work anyway? FAQ’s from start-up Roda

Whether it’s T. Swift tickets, cash money, or a prime parking spot, most DMV-area residents agree that time is actually their most valuable currency. A universal experience of car owners is waiting in a frigid lobby for hours on their car — even for basic maintenance.

Roda, formerly known as CarCare To Go, located their flagship service center in Rockville, Maryland to solve this problem. With a team of trusted valets, they offer free pick-up and return of your car. This is how it works, but first-time clients often include already baked-in requests when they book their first appointment.

Questions like:

“Can you text me when you arrive?” Communication is first and foremost in the valet car care world. Customers receive booking confirmations both via email and by text, including tracking service when a valet is dispatched to pick-up (and return locations.)

"How much? This sounds expensive." There is no mark-up or charge for valet, even if you decline services. Unlike traditional service centers, Roda offers flat pricing on basics like oil changes (sedan or SUV,) with complete digital estimates and line-by-line approval of all costs before the work is done.

"Do I have to stay at the same location for pick-up and return?" No! Pick-up and return locations can be different. Getting work done at home in the morning, then running errands that afternoon in another part of town? All you have to do is say so. Valet service means they meet you where you are.

Recently covered in AdAge, Roda is changing the way people think about car care — putting trust, transparency, and time at the center of what they offer.

