Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of September 25, there are 156 detached homes, 30 townhouses and 173 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 28 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
5119 Yorktown Blvd., 22207 — NOW: $2,398,880 (Reduced: $61,000 on 9/22)
1700 Clarendon Blvd. #117, 22209 – NOW: $1,825,000 (Reduced: $74,000 on 9/19)
3207 19th Street N., 22201 – NOW: $1,699,900 (Reduced: $50,000 on 9/21)
2621 S. Inge Street, 22202 – NOW: $1,275,000 (Reduced: $50,000 on 9/20)
6200 26th Road N., 22207 – NOW: $1,099,000 (Reduced: $50,000 on 9/20)
1500 N. Scott Street #TH-1, 22209 – NOW: $824,900 (Reduced: $24,000 on 9/19)
2230 S. Randolph Street #1, 22204 – NOW: $565,000 (Reduced: $10,000 on 9/22)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
