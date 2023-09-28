Endless lineup of activities and attractions for the entire family

Step into a world of flavor, creativity and philanthropy at the upcoming Halstead Food, Wine & Art Festival on Saturday, October 7 — where every moment is dedicated to giving back!

Sip, savor and sway to the rhythm of live music as you enjoy local vendors, a pet park, kid zone, paint and sip creative class and more.

RSVP to attend for free with an optional donation to the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation as well as an optional add-on to indulge in beer and wine tasting.