ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 3, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 3, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Morning Poll: How extensive are your Halloween decorations? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: New European-inspired bakery and cafe ‘coming soon’ to Ballston | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Intersection near Lubber Run Community Center logs at least two more crashes as it awaits stop light | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington Restaurant Week kicks off this month with nearly 50 participating eateries | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: BREAKING: Two charged after more overdoses at Wakefield HS | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 👉 5:30 pm: Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your Extra Stuff!
- 6:00 pm: Best of Film at Mason Showcase
- 6:00 pm: Yoga with Mind the Mat
- 7:30 pm: Free Outdoor Movies On The Plaza at Westpost at National Landing
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect patchy fog to clear by 10am, followed by a sunny day with a high near 84°F and calm winds turning southeast at 6 mph in the afternoon. On Wednesday night, patchy fog returns after 4am, with mostly clear skies and a low around 58°F. The south wind of around 5 mph will become calm after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Chase the vision, not the money, the money will end up following you.”
– Tony Hsieh
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A new draft of Plan Langston Blvd, which envisions a tree-lined, walkable, densely developed Route 29, dropped last week with a splash.
Say hello to Chico, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This little guy is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Here is what his friends…
Arlington County is in the early stages of designing a multi-use trail facility along Long Bridge Drive. Now through mid-October, the county is gathering input on how people currently use…
RSCP is a part-time, play based preschool in North Arlington for children ages 18 months to 5 years old.
OUR SCHOOL: We follow the Reggio Emilia approach of learning through play. Our preschool focuses on children’s intellectual, social, and emotional growth through active play. We offer:
• Experienced and caring teachers
• Opportunities for each child to explore and gain confidence
JBLF 5K and Family Fair
Our 9th Annual Jennifer Bush-Lawson 5K & Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9:00am-1pm at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Rd, Arlington.
During a morning of celebration and health-focused activities — emceed by
National Chamber Ensemble – Diva’s Night Out with Schubert, Strauss…
Opening night in Ballston, thanks to a partnership with Marymount University will feature renowned soprano Sharon Christman singing songs of Franz Schubert, Leonard Bernstein, Fanny Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss and some thrilling instrumental music.
But that’s not all! Get ready to