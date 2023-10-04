Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
As of October 2, there are 139 detached homes, 30 townhouses and 169 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 33 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
5119 Yorktown Blvd., 22207 — NOW: $2,395,880 (Reduced: $3,000 on 10/1)
3515 14th Street N., 22201 — NOW: $2,025,000 (Reduced: $25,000 on 10/1)
1925 N. Madison Street, 22205 — NOW: $1,937,000 (Reduced: $50,000 on 9/28)
1527 13th Road S., 22204 — NOW: $830,000 (Reduced; $19,000 on 9/28)
1530 Key Blvd. #416, 22209 — NOW: $614,900 (Reduced; $10,000 on 9/29)
2230 S. Randolph Street #1, 22204 — NOW: $550,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 9/30)
4600 S. Four Mile Run Drive #808, 22204 — NOW: $249,900 (Reduced $9,000 on 9/29)
