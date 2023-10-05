Is a Rosslyn office opening behind tonight’s mysterious, elaborate fireworks display?

A lengthy fireworks display took D.C. and Arlington residents by surprise tonight — leaving locals guessing as to who was behind it.

The fireworks went off around 7:30 p.m., launched from a barge on the Potomac River between the Kennedy Center and Roosevelt Island, near Rosslyn. The nearly 15 minute display was on the scale one might expect for the Fourth of July.

Oct 5 DC fireworks rivaling July 4 pic.twitter.com/QbDdwIcdhZ — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) October 5, 2023

The display, however, was not publicized in advance.

Even D.C.’s city council took to social media to express surprise, while digging up an entry in the Federal Register for a Coast Guard safety zone for the fireworks.

This is the location of the fireworks barge according to the Coast Guard notice. Does anyone have eyes on this location? https://t.co/ilxBiVkNUU pic.twitter.com/E2RJJRY9oy — Council of DC (@councilofdc) October 5, 2023

Following the fireworks, an ARLnow reader floated a theory of who was behind the display.

“I don’t have inside knowledge to confirm it, but I’d be willing to bet the source of the fireworks was Genetec opening their new ‘DCXC: Genetec Experience Center’ on 1000 Wilson Blvd,” the reader, who asked to remain anonymous, told ARLnow.

Genetec is a Montreal-based security and technology company. The Washington Business Journal reported in August that it had signed a lease for a new “flagship” showroom on the 25th floor of the Rosslyn twin towers building — and planning an October opening.

Someone who attended the event took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that the fireworks were, in fact, for Genetec’s grand opening.

“The view from the new office on the rooftop was amazing,” the person wrote.