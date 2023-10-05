Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (September 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive single-family homes sold last month (September 2023).
Most expensive single-family homes sold
- 5231 32nd St N — Rock Spring — $2,700,000 (7 beds | 7.5 baths | 6,255 sq. ft.)
- 5402 31st St N — Rock Spring — $2,696,000 (7 beds | 7.5 baths | 6,739 sq. ft.)
- 3523 N Valley St — Old Glebe — $2,650,000 (5 beds | 7 baths | 5,773 sq. ft.)
- 1038 26th St S — Arlington Ridge — $2,475,000 (6 beds | 8 baths | 6,230 sq. ft.)
- 5615 26th St N — Leeway — $2,350,000 (6 beds | 6.5 baths | 4,857 sq. ft.)
Least expensive single-family homes sold*
- 3720 Kemper Rd — Green Valley — $475,000 (2 beds | 1.5 baths | 884 sq. ft.)
- 2111 27th St S — Long Branch Creek — $586,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,310 sq. ft.)
- 2022 S Nelson St — Green Valley — $595,000 (3 beds | 1 baths | 1,154 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
