Today: Art walk and taco crawl offer two ways to tour Arlington

If you’re a fan of art and tacos, today is your lucky day.
This afternoon (Thursday), from 3-7 p.m., local art galleries in the Ballston and Virginia Square neighborhoods will open their doors for the annual Arlington Art Walk.
Meanwhile, Rosslyn Business Improvement District is staging “Rosslyn’s first-ever Taco Crawl” from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Here is how to participate in each event today.
Arlington Art Walk
The art walk, sponsored by Arlington Economic Development, is free to everyone and features 12 local galleries and artists throughout the Ballston and Virginia Square neighborhoods between N. Glebe Road and Washington Blvd.
“The ‘Arlington Art Walk’ is a self-guided art experience that connects local galleries, artist studios and cultural events,” Arlington Economic Development says on its website. “During the walk, gallery hours for participating organizations will be extended so that our friends, neighbors and artists may come see what we’re up to.”
The walk kicks off at Mason Exhibitions, located at 3601 Fairfax Drive, next to Quincy Park. Art aficionados can pop into nearly a dozen participating venues and see outdoor, permanent installations from Arlington Public Art along the way.
Exhibits are on display at the following places:
- Arlington Independent Media
- ARC 3409 Art Studios
- Arlington Art Truck
- Arlington Public Library Maker’s Studio ‘The Shop”
- Cody Gallery
- Fred Schnider Gallery
- Mason Exhibitions Arlington
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Northside Social Arlington
- WHINO
Rosslyn Taco Crawl
If the art walk leaves you hungry, the Rosslyn BID and DC Fray are hosting a guided taco tour in Rosslyn to celebrate National Taco Day, which the U.S. celebrated yesterday.
Tickets for the Taco Crawl are $15 and come with tacos at every stop.
Check-in takes place at Central Place Plaza, which will also feature live music and games to enhance the walking experience.
Photo (top) via Mason Exhibitions/Facebook
