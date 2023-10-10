Attention first time home buyers!

Learn how to maximize your home search in our Home Buying Seminar! We will teach you the 7 steps of the home buying process and save you time, money, and stress!

When: October 14, 10 a.m.

Where: 1600 Wilson BLVD Arlington, VA 22209

Competition in the DMV can be steady all year long… which can lead to trouble finding the right house, bidding wars, and tons of extra stress in your home search.

Led by market expert Lacey Folweiler, real estate agent on the #1 team in the DMV, learn about the following topics:

How to find off-market homes — hidden gems that you cannot find on popular home search websites

How to get out of your lease, so you can move on your timeline

How to set a realistic budget for your home search

And more!

This is an in-person brunch seminar! Bagels and mimosas will be provided as you learn how to begin your search for a home!