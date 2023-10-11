ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 11, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 11, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Morning Poll: What’s your lottery jackpot threshold? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:15 am: Large water main break closes busy road near Shirlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: Dorsey: We ‘unequivocally… condemn all of the violence that has been targeted at non-combatants’ | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Padaek now open at Arlington Ridge Shopping Center | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Long Bridge Aquatic Center pool hours limited due to lifeguard shortage | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Arlington police offering $20k for identity of person sending harassing emails to female ACFD personnel | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 11:30 am: Tiny Stage
- 3:30 pm: Let’s Switch it Up: Video Game Social
- 4:30 pm: Happy Hour Artist Spotlight: Zhenya Parish — Interactive Painting!
- 4:45 pm: Visual Voices with Aimée Beaubien
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat
- 6:30 pm: Japanese Art of Suminagashi “Floating Ink” Art Night at Art House 7
- 7:00 pm: George Washington’s Heirs and the Making of America
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
The weather forecast predicts mostly sunny conditions throughout the day, with an expected high temperature of around 74°F. A calm wind will pick up from the south at around 5 mph in the afternoon. By Thursday night, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy with a low temperature of approximately 53°F and a light north wind. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“People will forget what you said, forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
– Maya Angelou
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
