Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

As of October 9, there are 145 detached homes, 26 townhouses and 178 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 35 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
856 N. Madison Street, 22205 — NOW: $2,149,950 (Reduced $134,000 on 10/6)
-
1720 N. Cameron Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,749,000 (Reduced $50,000 on 10/5)
-
3450 N. Venice Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,699,000 (Reduced $100,000 on 10/4)
-
2725 23rd Road N., 22201 — NOW: $1,250,000 (Reduced $100,000 on 10/6)
-
900 N. Stafford Street #2131, 22203 — NOW: $759,000 (Reduced $10,000 on 10/4)
-
1050 N. Stuart Street N. #113, 22201 — NOW: $659,000 (Reduced $16,000 on 10/5)
-
900 N. Taylor Street #1812, 22203 — NOW: $395,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 10/7)
