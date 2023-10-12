Grand Opening of Dylan Condominiums at Potomac Yard: Tour three new models

Dylan, the best-selling luxury condominiums in the Metro Washington area is now delivering, with three beautiful new models to tour.

You’re invited to a Grand Opening Event at Dylan this Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 737 Swann Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301. Now is the time to buy at Dylan — with record sales over the past few months, remaining inventory is in high demand, and you can move in immediately!

Dylan is conveniently located in the heart of Potomac Yard’s stunning transformation next door to National Landing, home of Amazon’s HQ2 and Virginia Tech’s new billion-dollar Innovation Campus. Enjoy a quick walk from Dylan to the newly opened Potomac Yard metro, which is just one stop to Reagan National Airport.

Dylan still has plenty of affordable, luxury new construction available for sale. Our featured one-bedroom floor plan is now priced from $598,900 and includes a chef-inspired kitchen, a separate powder room (so guests are not using your owner’s bath), spacious owner’s suite, and great entertaining space.

An exceptional experience begins with Dylan’s luxurious lobbies and continues with the innovative fitness center and indulgent rooftop lounges and outdoor terraces featuring stunning views of the Potomac River, Washington Monument and Capitol.

Residents will enjoy modern conveniences such as pet washing stations, underground reserved parking spaces included in the list price, bike storage, Amazon hub lockers, and a convenient Work-at-Home business center.

Around the corner from Dylan is Potomac Yard Park, a 25-acre long, linear park dotted with playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts.

Schedule your tour today and see what is waiting for you at Dylan. The Sales Gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Contemporary condominiums priced from the $600s to $1.2M.