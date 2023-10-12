Grand Opening of Dylan Condominiums at Potomac Yard: Tour three new models

Dylan, the best-selling luxury condominiums in the Metro Washington area is now delivering, with three beautiful new models to tour.
You’re invited to a Grand Opening Event at Dylan this Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 737 Swann Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301. Now is the time to buy at Dylan — with record sales over the past few months, remaining inventory is in high demand, and you can move in immediately!
Dylan is conveniently located in the heart of Potomac Yard’s stunning transformation next door to National Landing, home of Amazon’s HQ2 and Virginia Tech’s new billion-dollar Innovation Campus. Enjoy a quick walk from Dylan to the newly opened Potomac Yard metro, which is just one stop to Reagan National Airport.
Dylan still has plenty of affordable, luxury new construction available for sale. Our featured one-bedroom floor plan is now priced from $598,900 and includes a chef-inspired kitchen, a separate powder room (so guests are not using your owner’s bath), spacious owner’s suite, and great entertaining space.
An exceptional experience begins with Dylan’s luxurious lobbies and continues with the innovative fitness center and indulgent rooftop lounges and outdoor terraces featuring stunning views of the Potomac River, Washington Monument and Capitol.
Residents will enjoy modern conveniences such as pet washing stations, underground reserved parking spaces included in the list price, bike storage, Amazon hub lockers, and a convenient Work-at-Home business center.
Around the corner from Dylan is Potomac Yard Park, a 25-acre long, linear park dotted with playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts.
Schedule your tour today and see what is waiting for you at Dylan. The Sales Gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Contemporary condominiums priced from the $600s to $1.2M.
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, September 2023.
An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after allegedly beating up a man in the Penrose neighborhood. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a private townhouse development across the street…
A dozen historical preservation projects across Arlington, from historically accurate home renovations to community-based projects and research, have received county funding through a new program. The county doled out roughly…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Changes Psychological Services, PLLC is so excited to announce our expansion to Arlington! We are an insurance-based, mental health private practice that opened in Washington, DC in 2016. We strive to provide the highest quality, evidenced-based treatment while making each therapy experience engaging, collaborative and fun! We have immediate telehealth openings in Virginia and we proudly accept BCBS plans (CareFirst, Anthem, FEP, HMO and PPO)!
Our providers specialize in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for adults. CBT is a solution-focused and goal-oriented treatment that focuses on tangible skills and techniques that help you build better coping strategies, manage your symptoms and live your best life! Our clients include college/graduate students, early and mid-career professionals, federal and local government employees, healthcare workers and new parents. Our areas of expertise include the following:
• Generalized Anxiety Disorder (excessive worry, rumination and thoughts that get “stuck”)
• Social Anxiety Disorder (difficulty with social interactions, performance-related concerns)
Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising
Antique Silver and Brass Restoration Service: Mondays 10-4
4101 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 104, Fairfax, Virginia
Open every Monday 10:00am – 4:00pm
(703)691-4190
Polishing • Plating • Repair