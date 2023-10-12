Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (September 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold last month (September 2023).
Most expensive condos sold
- 1201 N Nash St Unit 601 — Rosslyn — $2,152,000 (3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,374 sq. ft.)
- 1881 N Nash St Unit 1503 — Rosslyn — $1,600,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,803 sq. ft.)
- 1111 19th St N Unit 1802 — Rosslyn — $1,037,500 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,239 sq. ft.)
- 1418 N Rhodes St Unit 114 — Clarendon/Courthouse — $969,500 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,708 sq. ft.)
- 1300 Crystal Dr Unit PENTHOUSE 14 — Crystal City — $895,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 2,036 sq. ft.)
Least expensive condos sold*
- 2055 N Woodstock St Unit 101 — Waverly Hills — $206,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 565 sq. ft.)
- 4241 Columbia Pike Unit 206 — Barcroft — $210,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 719 sq. ft.)
- 2030 N Woodrow St Unit 11 — Waverly Hills — $210,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 588 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
