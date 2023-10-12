Peter Chang’s NiHao expects to open this winter in Crystal City

(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Famed chef Peter Chang is set to open his second Arlington restaurant in Crystal City this winter.
NiHao “will serve modern Chinese eatery with small ‘tapas’ size dishes with an emphasis on quality and convenience,” spokesperson Molly Hippolitus tells ARLnow. “It is now realistically looking like January 2024 for the opening.”
It was reported earlier this year that the restaurant was coming to a Crystal Drive space next to the Alamo Drafthouse. From our prior coverage:
The initial plan was for NiHao to be a bit different from the chef’s other local Arlington location, in the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center. It would focus on a modern approach to Szechuan cuisine while providing an “introduction” to authentic Chinese food, Chang told DCist in February, much like the Baltimore location with the same name.
A rendering provided to ARLnow shows outdoor counter seating and a retractable window next to the restaurant’s entrance, in addition to the indoor seating area. The total number of seats is anticipated to be in the 40-50 range, Hippolitus said.
Another Peter Chang restaurant, meanwhile, is set to open today in McLean.
“The eponymous restaurant from the prolific Chinese chef will open at 6715 Lowell Avenue… on Oct. 12,” our sister site FFXnow reported last week. “Located under Tachibana in the former House of Fortune space, Peter Chang will serve a variety of Chinese dishes, including Peking roast duck, dim sum, wagyu beef lo mein, Amish honey ribs and more.”
The McLean restaurant is the chef’s 11th, according to Hippolitus.
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, September 2023.
An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after allegedly beating up a man in the Penrose neighborhood. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a private townhouse development across the street…
Dylan, the best-selling luxury condominiums in the Metro Washington area is now delivering, with three beautiful new models to tour. You’re invited to a Grand Opening Event at Dylan this…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Changes Psychological Services, PLLC is so excited to announce our expansion to Arlington! We are an insurance-based, mental health private practice that opened in Washington, DC in 2016. We strive to provide the highest quality, evidenced-based treatment while making each therapy experience engaging, collaborative and fun! We have immediate telehealth openings in Virginia and we proudly accept BCBS plans (CareFirst, Anthem, FEP, HMO and PPO)!
Our providers specialize in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for adults. CBT is a solution-focused and goal-oriented treatment that focuses on tangible skills and techniques that help you build better coping strategies, manage your symptoms and live your best life! Our clients include college/graduate students, early and mid-career professionals, federal and local government employees, healthcare workers and new parents. Our areas of expertise include the following:
• Generalized Anxiety Disorder (excessive worry, rumination and thoughts that get “stuck”)
• Social Anxiety Disorder (difficulty with social interactions, performance-related concerns)
Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising
Antique Silver and Brass Restoration Service: Mondays 10-4
4101 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 104, Fairfax, Virginia
Open every Monday 10:00am – 4:00pm
(703)691-4190
Polishing • Plating • Repair