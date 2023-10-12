Peter Chang’s NiHao expects to open this winter in Crystal City

(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Famed chef Peter Chang is set to open his second Arlington restaurant in Crystal City this winter.

NiHao “will serve modern Chinese eatery with small ‘tapas’ size dishes with an emphasis on quality and convenience,” spokesperson Molly Hippolitus tells ARLnow. “It is now realistically looking like January 2024 for the opening.”

It was reported earlier this year that the restaurant was coming to a Crystal Drive space next to the Alamo Drafthouse. From our prior coverage:

The initial plan was for NiHao to be a bit different from the chef’s other local Arlington location, in the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center. It would focus on a modern approach to Szechuan cuisine while providing an “introduction” to authentic Chinese food, Chang told DCist in February, much like the Baltimore location with the same name.

A rendering provided to ARLnow shows outdoor counter seating and a retractable window next to the restaurant’s entrance, in addition to the indoor seating area. The total number of seats is anticipated to be in the 40-50 range, Hippolitus said.

Another Peter Chang restaurant, meanwhile, is set to open today in McLean.

“The eponymous restaurant from the prolific Chinese chef will open at 6715 Lowell Avenue… on Oct. 12,” our sister site FFXnow reported last week. “Located under Tachibana in the former House of Fortune space, Peter Chang will serve a variety of Chinese dishes, including Peking roast duck, dim sum, wagyu beef lo mein, Amish honey ribs and more.”

The McLean restaurant is the chef’s 11th, according to Hippolitus.