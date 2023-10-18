Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of October 16, there are 137 detached homes, 32 townhouses and 180 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 27 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
- 3925 N. Woodstock Street, 22207 — NOW: $3,249,000 (Reduced $50,000 on 10/11)
- 4311 15th Street N., 22207 — NOW: $2,049,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 10/11)
- 2812 1st Road N., 22201 — NOW: $1,799,500 (Reduced $96,000 on 10/14)
- 2807 N. Quebec Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,149,000 (Reduced $46,000 on 10/13)
- 2020A Greenbrier Street S., 22204 — NOW: $974,990 (Reduced $25,000 on 10/9)
- 2400 Clarendon Blvd. #414, 22201 — NOW: $659,000 (Reduced $11,000 on 10/12)
- 1643 S. Hayes Street #1, 22202 — NOW: $625,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 10/13)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
