Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (September 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (September 2023).
Most expensive townhouses sold
- 1311 14th St N — Rosslyn — $2,300,000 (3 beds | 5 baths | 3,740 sq. ft.)
- 1539 22nd St N — North Highland — $1,675,000 (3 beds | 4.5 baths | 2,962 sq. ft.)
- 1335 14th St N — Rosslyn — $1,450,000 (3 beds | 4.5 baths | 3,590 sq. ft.)
Least expensive townhouses sold*
- 2836 S Wakefield St Unit B — Fairlington — $395,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 875 sq. ft.)
- 2826 A S Wakfield St Unit A — Fairlington — $395,000 (2 beds | 1 bath | 810 sq. ft.)
- 4931 7th Rd S Unit 4931 — Arlington Mill — $450,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,120 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
