More
Join Club

Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (September 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive townhouses sold last month (September 2023).

Most expensive townhouses sold

  1. 1311 14th St N — Rosslyn — $2,300,000 (3 beds | 5 baths | 3,740 sq. ft.)
  2. 1539 22nd St N — North Highland — $1,675,000 (3 beds | 4.5 baths | 2,962 sq. ft.)
  3. 1335 14th St N — Rosslyn — $1,450,000 (3 beds | 4.5 baths | 3,590 sq. ft.)

Least expensive townhouses sold*

  1. 2836 S Wakefield St Unit B — Fairlington — $395,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 875 sq. ft.)
  2. 2826 A S Wakfield St Unit A — Fairlington — $395,000 (2 beds | 1 bath | 810 sq. ft.)
  3. 4931 7th Rd S Unit 4931 — Arlington Mill — $450,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,120 sq. ft.)

*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Islamic org’s Arlington banquet cancelled after threats against hotel

A Muslim group’s planned banquet in Arlington has been cancelled after it says the hotel received “multiple terror threats.” The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was scheduled to hold its…

Read more →

NEW: Missing Middle lawsuit allowed to move forward

The resident lawsuit against Arlington County’s Missing Middle zoning ordinances can move forward. Today (Thursday), retired Fairfax County Judge David Schell denied most of the county’s motions to dismiss the…

Read more →

Arlington sees slightly elevated crime rates compared the region, per new report

Arlington has a slightly higher than average crime rate compared to the region overall, according to a new report. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments recently released its annual report,…

Read more →

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jill

Meet Jill, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! Jill is a sweet black and white female cat up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. She is…

Read more →

Adult B’Mitzvah Class

By: Kol Ami Virginia

Interested in an adult Bar or Bat Mitzvah (or as we now call it, a B-Mitzvah)? This is an 8-month study group that will lead to a group B-Mitzvah in the spring. Join us on Oct. 15 for our organizing meeting and see if your B-Mitzvah time has come!

Submit your own Announcement here.

PMSF Awareness Day 2023

The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism

Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!

E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list