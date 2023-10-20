Luxury in Arlington is within reach!

Introducing NVHomes at Carlin Place, a private enclave of new construction townhomes near all the amenities of Columbia Pike and greater Arlington.

Here you can own a 3, 4, or 5-bedroom residence with 2-car garage parking, two outdoor living space, and plenty of space for entertaining guests.

Nearby, Tyrol Hill Park, Glencarlyn Dog Park, and Four Mile Run Trail provide year-round fitness opportunities, while the shops along Columbia Pike provide routine neighborhood services, as well as dining and entertainment experiences such as Arlington Drafthouse and William Jeffrey’s Tavern.

Carlin Place offers buyers a choice of 3 different floorplans with options for immediate move-in or Winter/Spring 2024 move-in.

New homes start at just $5,626*/month while financing with a 2-1 Buydown Program on a purchase price of $949,990 with a total $759,992 loan amount:

$ 5,626 /total monthly payment in year 1 at a rate of 6.375% (8.513% APR)

$ 6,134 /total monthly payment in year 2 at a rate of 7.375% (8.513% APR)

$6,661/total monthly payment in years 3 – 30 at a rate of 8.375% (8.513% APR)

With prices starting at just $949,990, there isn’t a better new home value anywhere in Northern Virginia.

Interested purchasers should visit the community which is open Saturday through Tuesday by appointment at 806 S Greenbrier Street in Arlington.

