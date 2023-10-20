The Nose That Knows: It’s Virginia Wine Month!

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@ arrowine. com.

Come celebrate Virginia Wine Month with the biggest Virginia Sunday Super Tasting ever!

Join Arrowine this Sunday, October 22 from 1-4 p.m. for some wine. October is Virginia Wine Month, so let’s celebrate!

We promise you will be impressed with the wines. Virginia has one of the country’s longest wine growing histories outside the West Coast. There are eight distinctive Viticultural Areas in Virginia, accomplished winemakers, and a growing body of critical acclaim to cement Virginia’s ascending reputation for world-class wines.

This Sunday Super Tasting is taking place with four different Virginia wineries represented, including:

Early Mountain

Glen Manor (with Jeff White)

Rosemont (with Justin Rose)

Domaine Finot (with Matthieu Finot)

Additional Details

Cost: There is no charge for this exciting tasting event!

Discounts: Tasting discounts are on! Every wine you taste will be On Sale during the event, discounted at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll also have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too!

Reservations: This event is popular. To keep it comfortable and provide the best possible service, please reply (wine @ arrowine.com) and let us know if you plan to attend. Please include the following information:

Name

E-mail or phone number

Number of people in your group

When you expect to arrive: (a) 1–2 p.m., (b) 2–3 p.m., or (c) 3–4 p.m.

This will allow us to plan appropriately and steer late reservations to less crowded times.

We look forward to seeing you!