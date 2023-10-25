ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 25, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 25, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Thursday’s forecast

Expect sunny skies with a high temperature close to 79 degrees and a gentle southwest breeze during the day. As night falls, it will be partly cloudy with the temperature dropping to around 59 degrees, accompanied by a 6 mph southwest wind. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.”

– Sam Levenson

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.