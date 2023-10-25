Final building in the Red Top Cab redevelopment in Clarendon wraps up months ahead of schedule

The third and final building in the long-awaited Red Top Cab redevelopment in Clarendon is complete — ahead of schedule.

The building comprises the second of two phases for the “Clarendon West” project by Arlington-based Shooshan Company and its partner, Trammell Crow Residential, or TCR. The Arlington County Board approved the overall project, replacing the old Red Top Cab headquarters and dispatch center, and two small commercial buildings, in 2015.

The new building has been christened by its ownership with a regal name.

“Alexan Fitzroy is TCR’s second Class A high-rise in Clarendon, which underscores our commitment to building high-quality housing in the [Rosslyn-Ballston] corridor,” TCR Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director Matt Hard said. “We are excited to get leasing underway and could not be more thrilled with the collaboration and performance of our design and construction team members.”

The 269-unit LEED Gold-certified building is at the corner of Washington Blvd and 13th Street N. When construction kicked off at the start of 2022, the building was projected to open either late this year or early next year.

Work progressed quickly, says TCR Vice President of Development Adam Stone, because both phases used the same general contractor, architecture firm, civil engineers, landscape architects and interior designers.

This “allowed us to complete the second phase more efficiently,” he tells ARLnow, adding that the team avoided significant unforeseen issues and setbacks during construction.

“Overall, the majority of the credit is due to the great team that has been working with us for over five years now between both phases,” he said.

The apartment building was about 15% pre-leased when it opened last week and leasing activity has increased since the start of in-person tours, says Stone.

He highlighted the slate of amenities for new and potential residents.

Inside, there are two lounge areas with bars — one with billiards — as well as work remotely from conference spaces, Zoom rooms and private meeting rooms. For wellness, the building has a fitness center and pet spa.

Outside, both the main level and the rooftop have fire pits, grills and places for outdoor dining seating, while the rooftop also has a pool.

As part of the project, the developer completed a new sidewalk around the building and extended 12th Street N. from N. Irving Street to Washington Blvd.

Nearby, Arlington County redesigned the intersection of Washington Blvd and 13th Street N. and made other public improvements recommended by the Clarendon Sector Plan. The county turned the triangular-shaped intersection into a more conventional “T” intersection, moved utilities underground, revamped sidewalks and made accessibility upgrades. It is also providing public open space for a future park at the intersection.

“The project is near completion with landscaping scheduled for Nov. 14,” Dept. of Environmental Services spokeswoman Katie O’Brien said.

The first phase, comprised of two buildings with a total of 333 apartment units on N. Hudson Street and 13th Street N., was completed in the spring 0f 2021. Construction broke ground on the pair of buildings in March of 2019 and the complex, dubbed The Earl Apartments, was sold to another property owner last July.

TCR does not have plans to sell the Alexan Fitzroy at this time, Stone said.