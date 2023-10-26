Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (September 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the smallest and largest homes sold last month (September 2023).
Largest homes sold
- 3523 N Valley St — Old Glebe — $2,650,000 (5 beds | 7 baths | 5,773 sq. ft.)
- 1607 S Arlington Ridge Rd — Arlington Ridge — $1,750,000 (5 beds | 7 baths | 5,743 sq. ft.)
- 2437 N Quantico St — East Falls Church — $2,315,000 (6 beds | 6.5 baths | 5,627 sq. ft.)
Smallest homes sold*
- 2500 S Arlington Mill Dr Unit 5 — Fairlington — $755,000 (3 beds | 3.5 baths | 2,040 sq. ft.)
- 5925 5th St N — Boulevard Manor — $1,025,000 (4 beds | 3 baths | 2,080 sq. ft.)
- 1006 N Cleveland St — Clarendon/Courthouse — $1,095,000 (3 beds | 4 baths | 2,160 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
