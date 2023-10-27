Celebrate the history and culture of Mongolia’s ‘Morin Khuur’ this Sunday

The morin khuur ‘horse-head’ fiddle is featured in the festival concert on October 29.

The music and cultural heritage of the traditional Mongolian instrument the morin khuur will be celebrated in Alexandria during the Mongolian Melody III Morin Khuur Gala Concert on Sunday, October 29, at 6 p.m. The performance is the finale of a nationwide Mongolian music series.

The immersive musical festival featuring the mesmerizing melodies of the versatile and expressive acoustic instrument — also known as the “horse-head fiddle” — takes place at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center at 4915 East Campus Drive on the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available now.

The festival, which promises to breathe life into timeless classics and modern compositions, is produced by the Morin Khuur Center in North America and includes a one-of-a-kind concert by professional morin khuur musicians and others from around the world. Audience members will be transported on a musical journey to the heart of Mongolia.

Watch a video about the music and the instrument on this YouTube page. Learn more about the organization on the Morin Khuur Center’s Facebook page.

Whether you’re a fan of Mongolian music or simply curious to explore a new musical tradition, Mongolian Melody III is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in this unique cultural experience.