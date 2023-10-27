Podcast: ‘Flood Czar’ on the ARLnow comment section and Arlington history

You’ve seen him in the comments, now you can listen to him on a podcast.

Flood Czar, a pseudonymous and long-standing active participant in our comment section, sat down with ARLnow to discuss the origin and history of the Flood Czar persona and its role in the community, the evolution of the comment section over the years, and the role of ARLnow as a source of information for residents.

Listen below or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or TuneIn.

You can also check out our 2019 podcast interview of another prolific ARLnow commenter, Dave Schutz. Or you can order the official Flood Czar t-shirt, new to the ARLnow Shop, the design of which is above.