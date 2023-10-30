Arlington startup VerticalApps acquired by Fairfax County-based MindPetal 

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring Three Ballston Plaza.

Arlington-based VerticalApps, which uses automation technologies such as artificial intelligence to streamline how federal agencies operate, will be acquired by a Vienna-based government contractor.

MindPetal, which provides IT solutions to the government, announced earlier this month that it has “entered into a definitive agreement” to acquire VerticalApps.

Effective this Wednesday, VerticalApps will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MindPetal, per a press release. The companies say will accelerate the modernization of federal agencies through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), predictive analytics and data science.

“Our team — including our leadership and [Intelligent Automation] experts — are excited to join forces with MindPetal to help federal agencies embrace the promise of AI/ML,” VerticalApps said on LinkedIn.

Founded in 2010, the Ballston startup develops software and data management solutions and specializes in intelligent automation, which applies automation technologies to making decisions and predictions and analyzing data. It works with top agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We are thrilled to join forces with MindPetal,” VerticalApps Co-Founder Will Choi said in a statement. “Our partnership will allow us to expand our team, share our expertise, and help federal leaders embrace the promise of AI to build better digital experiences.”

This next step for the company comes after receiving some prestigious local and national recognition in recent years. This year, it was recognized this year as one of several federal government contractors “doing it right” when it comes to “corporate culture, mission support and employee focus.”

In 2020, VerticalApps was named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Washington Business Journal and Virginia Business, which ranked it third among Virginia small businesses, according to Arlington Economic Development. That year, it also landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., with a growth rate of 336%.

Choi and executives Michael and Paul Grace will move into MindPetal’s leadership team. Choi will become Chief Operating Officer, Paul Grace the Chief Finance Officer and Michael will serve as Senior Vice-President for Program Delivery. MindPetal COO Michael Agrillo will become president of the combined company.

“This is an exciting moment for MindPetal and for our customers,” MindPetal CEO Sony George said in a statement. “VerticalApps brings an experienced team with deep expertise and superlative past performance that will accelerate our growth and deliver immediate value to our federal customers.”

Located in Vienna, MindPetal is ranked 17th in the Government Service Sector of the Inc. 5000 and ninth in the D.C. area and 147th in the country for small businesses.