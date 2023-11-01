ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 1, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 1, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Freeze Warning in effect tonight for Arlington and D.C. region | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: VHC Health debuts women’s health center in new $250M outpatient facility | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Rappahannock Coffee to close this month as another café prepares to move in | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington to host regional remembrance event marking traffic deaths | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Arlington County Board candidates make their final pitches for votes this election | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 11:30 am: Tiny Stage: Rook Richards
- 12:00 pm: Weaving Demonstration with Arlington Weaves
- 3:30 pm: Let’s Switch it Up: Video Game Social
- 5:00 pm: Free Wills & Trust Seminar
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat: Last one of the Fall 2023 Season
- 6:30 pm: Author Talk: “Mom and Dad, We Need to Talk”
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect widespread frost to clear by 10am, giving way to sunny skies and a high of around 51°F. The northwest wind at 6 mph will shift to the west in the afternoon. For Thursday night, it’ll be clear with a low temperature of approximately 34°F and a 6 mph south wind. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.”
– Elon Musk
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Deadline approaching for solving ALL your T'giving feast home delivery needs from RSVP Catering. RSVP Catering, Northern Virginia's premier catering service, is offering to simplify Thanksgiving dinner by delivering it…
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
