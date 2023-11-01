Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
As of October 30, there are 141 detached homes, 36 townhouses and 188 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 40 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
3827 N. Abingdon Street, 22207 — NOW: $2,900,000 (Reduced: $75,000 on 10/27)
-
5119 Yorktown Blvd., 22207 — NOW: $2,339,890 (Reduced: $50,000 on 10/25)
-
6934 27th Road N., 22213 — NOW: $1,699,000 (Reduced: $46,000 on 10/27)
-
2807 N. Quebec Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,425,000 (Reduced: $24,000 on 10/25)
-
1530 Key Blvd. #106, 22209 — NOW: $999,900 (Reduced: $25,000 on 10/25)
-
1021 N. Garfield Street #803, 22201 — NOW: $513,000 (Reduced: $5,000 on 10/26)
