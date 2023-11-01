RSVP Catering’s all-in-one package: Thanksgiving is done!

Deadline approaching for solving ALL your T’giving feast home delivery needs from RSVP Catering.
RSVP Catering, Northern Virginia’s premier catering service, is offering to simplify Thanksgiving dinner by delivering it to your door in an elegant package complete with a choice of turkey, four side dishes, plus all the trimmings: turkey gravy, cranberry-orange relish, homemade mini brioche rolls, and sweet potato biscuits.
Now you can relax: Your Turkey Day feast is as easy as your next phone call. And it’s up to you to decide if you confess to your guests that you prepared this awesome meal yourself. But get moving: Orders are accepted until Monday, November 20. See the RSVP Catering Thanksgiving 2023 menu.
This year, RSVP Catering is offering herb roasted turkey or honey-citrus glazed turkey as the showcase centerpiece of all-in-one packages for $195 and $390, depending on how many guests you expect to impress and, perhaps, overwhelm (in a good way!).
Turkeys come with a choice of four sides, including creamy mashed potatoes, sage and turkey sausage cornbread stuffing, sautéed green beans, pomegranate roasted root vegetables, and fall harvest salad. View the complete offerings in the 2023 Thanksgiving menu. Many of the options are gluten free.
Optional dessert offerings, which feed six to eight guests, bring to the table Dutch apple pie, bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin chiffon pie, and pear and pistachio tart.
The full RSPV Catering menu is available for home delivery ala carte.
Email RSPV Catering at [email protected], or call 703-573-8700.
