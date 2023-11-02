Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (October 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive single-family homes sold last month (October 2023).
Most expensive single-family homes sold
- 1718 N Harvard St — Lyon Village — $4,225,000 (6 beds | 8 baths | 7,360 sq. ft.)
- 2711 Key Blvd — Lyon Village — $2,705,000 (5 beds | 4.5 baths | 4,665 sq. ft.)
- 3114 1st St N — Lyon Park — $2,550,000 (6 beds | 5.5 baths | 5,623 sq. ft.)
- 1809 N Taylor St — Cherrydale — $2,400,000 (6 beds | 6.5 baths | 5,000 sq. ft.)
- 309 N Fillmore St — Lyon Park — $2,350,000 (5 beds | 4.5 baths | 4,497 sq. ft.)
Least expensive single-family homes sold*
- 5511 7th Rd S — Arlington Mill — $600,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,377 sq. ft.)
- 3715 3rd St S — Alcova Heights — $601,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 900 sq. ft.)
- 507 S Adams St — Penrose — $616,000 (2 beds | 1 bath | 885 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
