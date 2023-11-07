Changes to Chain Bridge intersection set for Arlington County Board vote

The Arlington intersection just before Chain Bridge is set for some upgrades.
The proposed $1.1 million project “focuses primarily on upgrading the outdated traffic signal at the intersection of North Glebe Road and Chain Bridge Road as well as installation of a reversible lane control system to improve safety for vehicles approaching and travelling over Chain Bridge,” according to a report to the Arlington County Board.
The Board is set to vote on awarding the contract to M.C. Dean, Inc. at its meeting this Saturday.
“The project will also improve pedestrian safety and accessibility at the intersection by placement of ADA ramps and high visibility crosswalks,” the report adds.
The contract includes a $950,000 base and a $171,000 contingency.
This stretch of Glebe in Arlington’s far northern reaches has seen a number of construction projects lately, including a 2021 project to rehabilitate the bridge over Pimmit Run and the forthcoming restoration of a roadside ditch following a major water main break in 2019. Just up the steep, winding hill from Chain Bridge Road, VDOT is planning to replace the Old Glebe Road bridge in a few years.
Photo and map via Google Maps
