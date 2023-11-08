Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of November 6, there are 135 detached homes, 38 townhouses and 176 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 32 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
1881 N. Nash Street #1909, 22209 — NOW: $2,495,000 (Reduced: $304,000 on 11/4)
-
1520 N. Scott Street #TH-6, 22209 — NOW: $724,900 (Reduced: $25,000 on 11/5)
-
2205 S. Oakland Street, 22206 — NOW: $675,000 (Reduced: $25,000 on 11/3)
-
3800 Fairfax Drive #810, 22203 — NOW: $575,000 (Reduced: $20,000 on 11/6)
-
3536 S. Stafford Street #A1, 22206 — NOW: $569,500 (Reduced: $8,000 on 11/4)
-
1904 Key Blvd. #9449, 22201 — NOW: $294,999 (Reduced: $5,000 on 11/5)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County.
