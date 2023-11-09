Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (October 2023)

Here in Arlington, real estate is a spectator sport. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold last month (October 2023).
Most expensive condos sold
- 1401 N Oak St Unit 907 — Rosslyn — $1,800,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,694 sq. ft.)
- 900 N Stafford St Unit 2625 — Ballston — $1,050,000 (2 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,974 sq. ft.)
- 1411 Key Blvd Unit 303 — Rosslyn — $862,500 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,135 sq. ft.)
- 1881 N Nash St Unit 705 — Rosslyn — $780,000 (1 beds | 1.5 baths | 1,322 sq. ft.)
- 1781 N Pierce St Unit 2502 — Rosslyn — $2,200,000 (2 beds | 2 baths | 1,690 sq. ft.)
Least expensive condos sold*
- 824 S Arlington Mill Dr Unit 1302 — Arlington Mill — $235,000 (1 beds | 1 baths | 592 sq. ft.)
- 3404 25th St S Unit 44 — Green Valley — $240,000 (2 beds | 1 baths | 861 sq. ft.)
- 2055 N Woodstock St Unit 201 — Waverly Hills — $207,999 (1 beds | 1 baths | 583 sq. ft.)
*Minimum home value of $200,000 set to exclude certain land sales, retirement condos, properties with expiring ground leases, etc.
