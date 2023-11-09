Threat scrawled in girls’ bathroom prompts investigation at Gunston MS

Gunston Middle School students returned to class today after a police investigation yesterday afternoon.
Arlington County police were dispatched to the school around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of threatening graffiti. A subsequent email to families from the school’s principal said someone wrote “Im going to shoot up the dumb ass school” in a girls’ bathroom stall.
“While we do not believe this to be a credible threat, the investigation is ongoing,” Principal Carolyn R. Jackson wrote.
Arlington public schools have faced a number of gun-related threats in 2023.
In March, Gunston was put in lockdown after “a message written inside a restroom stall referencing gun violence” was discovered, prompting a significant police response. In May, a Kenmore Middle School student was charged after an implied shooting threat was posted on social media. In September a man was arrested outside Washington-Liberty High School after allegedly threatening a shooting during after-school student activities on the field.
The email sent to Gunston families Thursday afternoon is below.
Dear Gunston Families,
Gunston Administration was informed of a threat of violence written in a girl’s bathroom stall. The specific threat was written in pencil and barely legible, stating, “Im going to shoot up the dumb ass school”.
The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) and Safety, Security, and Emergency Management (SSEM) were immediately made aware of the threat and are investigating the situation. Any students who know of this are asked to contact the school.
While we do not believe this to be a credible threat, the investigation is ongoing. Students are reminded that making threats, regardless of credibility, is unacceptable and in violation of the Student Code of Conduct and will result in disciplinary action by the school and a referral to law enforcement.
We appreciate the student who brought this to our attention and ask all community members to report any threats they may see or hear, whether they believe they are credible or not. We also need to remind everyone that spreading rumors among classmates or on social media that have not been verified can create unnecessary stress for students.
We always take threats of violence of any kind very seriously.
Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff, and I want to thank the Gunston community for your support and responsiveness. If you hear or see something that concerns you, please let me or a staff member know immediately.
Thank you for working together to make our school safe.
Recent Stories
The Water Park in Crystal City will be illuminated tomorrow evening in celebration of the annual Hindu festival, Diwali. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., the park will transform into a…
Veterans Day Concert Today — “In honor of all who proudly serve and defend our nation, Arlington County will host a Veterans Day Commemoration and Concert, featuring the Brass Quintet…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
How Arlington Democrats helped foist Democrats in competitive races to victory on Election Day, riding a wave of support for abortion rights.
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Friday, November 17
Headliner: Patrice DeVeaux
Patrice DeVeaux is an emerging force & rising star from Richmond, Virginia. Patrice has been traveling doing standup all over the country, opening for Orlando Jones, Chaunté Wayans,