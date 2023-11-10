The Nose That Knows: Elite Sunday Supertasting

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@
Why rake leaves when you could attend a Sunday Supertasting of Spanish and French wines at Arrowine?
Join us this Sunday, November 12 from 1-4 p.m. at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington).
Take advantage of a special Supertasting on Sunday! At this Arrowine Sunday Supertasting event, you can taste top wines from Spain selected and presented by our friend Aurelio Cabestrero, who founded Grapes of Spain and was named a Wine Advocate Wine Personality of the Year! As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a table with Laurent Givry, founder of Elite Wines Imports, pouring exciting French wine selections! It will be a tasting to remember — don’t miss it!
Additional Details:
When: This Sunday, November 12th, 1-4 p.m. at Arrowine & Cheese in Arlington
Cost: There is no charge for this exciting tasting event!
Discounts: Tasting discounts are “on”! Every wine you taste will be ON SALE during the event, at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too!
Reservations: This event will be popular. So that we can provide the best possible service, we ask that you RESPOND and let us know if you plan to attend. Please include the following information:
- Name
- E-mail or phone contact information
- Number of people in your group
- When you expect to arrive: (a) 1-2 p.m., (b) 2-3 p.m., or (c) 3-4 p.m.
This will allow us to plan appropriately and steer late reservations to less crowded times. We look forward to seeing you!
