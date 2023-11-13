JUST IN: Security guard charged with weekend shooting in Rosslyn

A 53-year-old Maryland man has been charged after a shooting on the former Key Bridge Marriott site.
Police say the man was working as a security guard Sunday afternoon when he confronted a group of teen trespassers at the fenced-in property, brandished a firearm, and fired a shot that struck one of the teens.
The teen fled the scene and called police. Officers located him at the Rosslyn McDonald’s restaurant with a reported gunshot wound to the ankle.
The former hotel, slated for a since-stalled redevelopment, was condemned by the county earlier this year and cleared of a large group of squatters.
More on the arrest, below, from an Arlington County police press release.
The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is announcing an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Langston Boulevard at the former Key Bridge Marriott property on November 12, 2023. Ahmed Namnoom, 53, of Laurel, Md. is charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
At approximately 4:24 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. Lynn Street and located a juvenile male in his teens suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began rendering aid. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect was operating as a security guard in the 1400 block of Langston Boulevard when a group of juvenile teens allegedly entered the fenced property and were walking towards the vacant structure. The suspect drove towards the group, exited the vehicle and confronted them while he brandished his firearm. The suspect then discharged his firearm, striking the victim and resulting in his injury. The victim ran from the scene to the 1800 block of N. Lynn Street where he called police.
This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
