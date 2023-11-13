JUST IN: Security guard charged with weekend shooting in Rosslyn

A 53-year-old Maryland man has been charged after a shooting on the former Key Bridge Marriott site.

Police say the man was working as a security guard Sunday afternoon when he confronted a group of teen trespassers at the fenced-in property, brandished a firearm, and fired a shot that struck one of the teens.

The teen fled the scene and called police. Officers located him at the Rosslyn McDonald’s restaurant with a reported gunshot wound to the ankle.

The former hotel, slated for a since-stalled redevelopment, was condemned by the county earlier this year and cleared of a large group of squatters.

More on the arrest, below, from an Arlington County police press release.