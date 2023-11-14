ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 14, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: FDIC scrutinized for ‘toxic culture’ and ‘boozy hotel’ in Virginia Square | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Crime report: Officers assaulted, robbery victims knocked to the ground | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Arlington is close to launching a new call center to divert people in mental health crises from jail | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Podcast: Va. elections analyst Sam Shirazi on the Democratic upset at the ballot box last week | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:25 pm: JUST IN: Gunston Middle School locked down due to threat | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: New digital payment system in Ballston Quarter garage catches some drivers ‘off-guard’ | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Art House 7 Two-Day Workshop: Ceramic Lotus Flower Bowl (11/15 & 11/29)
- 6:30 pm: StageCraft Artist Showcase
Expect partly sunny skies with a high around 57 degrees and calm winds shifting to the south at 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of approximately 38 degrees, accompanied by south winds at 5 to 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
– Dr. Seuss
